The Orioles traded Lucas to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Shintaro Fujinami, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lucas began 2023 with Double-A Bowie and was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk after a hot start. The 26-year-old lefty has since put up a 4.26 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 12.2 frames in Triple-A. If Lucas is able to hold his own in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, he could work his way into the Athletics' bullpen this season -- though he would have to be added to the 40-man roster first.