The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Harris was optioned to Las Vegas just one week earlier, but he'll be eligible to rejoin Oakland since he'll be taking the active roster spot of Alex Wood (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Wood's injury will create an opening in the rotation this weekend in Kansas City, and if Harris isn't used in relief Wednesday or Thursday in Houston, he could be a candidate to fill the void. Harris has started in all seven of his appearances for Las Vegas this season, logging a 7.56 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 25 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.