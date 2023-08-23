Harris (3-6) earned the win Tuesday versus the Royals, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings.

Harris wasn't sharp, throwing 54 of 86 pitches for strikes in the bulk-relief outing, but he was able to keep the Athletics ahead after they took the lead in the second inning. It's an improvement on the eight runs in three innings he gave up Aug. 2 versus the Dodgers in his previous major-league outing. Harris has an uninspiring 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 56:28 K:BB over 63 innings through 14 appearances (six starts) in the majors this year. With Luis Medina (finger) on the injured list, Harris could stick as part of the rotation even if he continues to work behind an opener. Harris is tentatively lined up for a favorable road outing versus the White Sox over the weekend.