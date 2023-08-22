The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas, and he's expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Dany Jimenez in Tuesday's game against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Oakland optioned right-handed reliever Tayler Scott to Las Vegas to make room on the active roster for Harris, who returns to the big club after a three-week stay in the minors. Harris was demoted to Triple-A after posting a 10.29 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in his final five outings with Oakland, and he didn't show any major improvements during his time in Las Vegas. He was lit up for 14 earned runs on 14 hits and seven walks over six innings in his last two starts at Triple-A, inspiring little confidence about his prospects for Tuesday. Jimenez will likely work no more than one or two innings before turning the game over to Harris.