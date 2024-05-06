The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Oakland placed right-handed starter Joe Boyle (back) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, but Harris won't necessarily replace him in the rotation. Instead, the Athletics may just be bringing Harris aboard to provide some length out of the bullpen, even though the lefty has worked exclusively as a starter at Las Vegas this season. Over his six starts at Triple-A spanning 21 innings, Harris has provided a 9.00 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 21:20 K:BB.