Harris (4-2) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings, taking a blown save but earning the win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Harris served up a game-tying solo shot to Andres Gimenez in the ninth inning, but he was able to get the win when the Athletics answered back in their half of the frame. This outing ended a 6.2-inning scoreless streak for Harris, who earned three saves and two holds in that span. He's at a 3.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 83:39 K:BB with 15 saves in 22 chances and 12 holds over 62.2 innings this season. Harris and Elvis Alvarado have shared the closing duties for the Athletics recently.