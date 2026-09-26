Harris earned the save after walking one and striking out one over a hitless ninth inning in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Astros.

Harris was tasked with protecting a one-run lead after Houston had trimmed a 6-1 deficit to 6-5 over the seventh and eighth innings. The left-hander issued a one-out walk to Nelson Velasquez, but he kept the Astros hitless to preserve the win and secure his 17th save of the season. Harris lowered his ERA to 3.33 while helping Oakland prevent Houston from gaining ground in the tightly contested AL West race. Harris is ending the season on a strong note, going 4-for-5 in save chances with a 2.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 12 appearances since the beginning of September.