Harris walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Harris picked up his second save in as many days, perhaps signaling a shift in momentum back in his favor after Elvis Alvarado saw more save chances in late August. Harris is on a 6.2-inning scoreless streak with a 10:3 K:BB in that span. For the year, he's posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 82:38 K:BB through 61.1 innings while adding 15 saves, 12 holds and six blown saves. Whether he's closing or setting up, Harris looks to be a lock for late-inning work.