Harris earned a save against the Mariners on Thursday, striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Harris inherited a three-run lead when he entered in the ninth inning and blew through three Seattle batters, throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes and notching a pair of punchouts. The southpaw collected his first save since Aug. 23, as Elvis Alvarado had stepped in for the team's two most recent saves prior to Thursday. Based on recent usage, it appears Harris and Alvarado are in something of a closer committee at the moment.