The Athletics optioned Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Harris was up with the big club for only a couple days, allowing four runs over 5.1 innings in an extended relief appearance Tuesday versus the Rangers. He should slide back into Las Vegas' rotation.
