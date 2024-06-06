Harris is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in Oakland, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Athletics' decisions to designate Aaron Brooks for assignment over the weekend and to option Joe Boyle to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday after activating him from the injured list had already suggested that Harris was on track to remain in the rotation. Harris had previously made two long-relief appearances for Oakland this season before drawing a start in Tampa Bay last Thursday, when he struck out seven over three runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings in a no-decision. The southpaw has turned in a 7.67 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over his eight starts at Las Vegas this season and produced a 7.14 ERA over 63 innings in the big leagues in 2023, so fantasy managers should tread carefully with Harris for now even after his solid showing in his last outing.