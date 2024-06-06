Harris will start Friday's contest against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics initially had Harris listed as their starter for Saturday's game and Luis Medina slated to start Friday, but they've now flip-flopped the order. Harris struck out seven while yielding three runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings against the Rays last week in his first start of the season with Oakland. That came after he permitted four runs in nine frames covering two extended relief appearances.