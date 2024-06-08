Harris allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Friday.

Harris did well in his second start of the season, which ended up being a pitching duel against Toronto's Chris Bassitt. Harris previous allowed three runs (one earned) and struck out seven over 5.2 innings versus the Rays last Thursday. He's at a 2.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 20.1 innings over four appearances (two starts) this season. The southpaw looks to have done enough to maintain his spot in the rotation for a road start versus the Padres next week. Harris will likely continue to operate as a starter while the Athletics are missing both Ross Stripling (elbow) and Alex Wood (shoulder).