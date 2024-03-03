Harris was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.
Harris has appeared in two games with the Athletics this spring, pitching four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking two while striking out six batters. The 27-year-old will look to impress in Las Vegas in order to earn a shot with Oakland's major-league roster down the road.
