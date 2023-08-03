Oakland optioned Harris to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Harris was lit up for eight earned runs over three innings in a brutal start Wednesday night against the Dodgers. The 26-year-old left-hander has posted a 6.98 ERA across his first 59.1 major-league innings this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Hit hard early•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Takes loss as bulk reliever•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Slated for bulk-relief duty•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Tosses quality start but takes loss•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Struggles in bulk relief•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Set to work behind opener•