Harris (2-6) allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Harris one of his worst outings of the year, giving up a season-high three home runs in the rough start. He's lost six of his last eight appearances, and with the Athletics among the worst teams in the majors, he can't rely on much support from his offense even when he's on his game. Harris is now at a 6.98 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 51:26 K:BB through 59.1 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up for another challenging start at home versus the Rangers next week.