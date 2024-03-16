Davis signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Athletics on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Matt Chapman signing squeezed Davis out of San Francisco, but he will remain in the Bay Area by signing with Oakland. With a .760 OPS across the past three seasons, Davis instantly becomes one of the best bats in Oakland's lineup and is sure to see regular action at third base. However, considering the Athletics don't project to be competitive in 2024, it's possible Oakland trades Davis to a contender at the trade deadline in order to add to their pool of minor-league prospects.