Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Lowrie's recent string of absences from the lineup is related to a left shoulder injury, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "We're giving him this opportunity to see if we can get his strength back," Kotsay said of Lowrie, who initially sustained the injury July 9, when he collided with a baserunner while covering first base.

In the 18 games since he suffered the injury in question, Lowrie has picked up just four starts, including only one in the Athletics' most recent seven contests. Kotsay noted that the Athletics have considered placing Lowrie on the 10-day injured list, but the team looks as though it'll wait another day or two before making a decision on that front. The 38-year-old Lowrie is hitless in his last 25 at-bats and likely isn't a high-priority player for the rebuilding Athletics, so he could be phased out of the regular lineup even if he moves past the shoulder issue in the near future.