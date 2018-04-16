Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes deep in win
Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
Lowrie's two-run shot in the first inning was all the offense Oakland needed in the 2-1 victory. The 33-year-old has been on a tear to open up the year, ranking among the AL's best in both RBI and average. Lowrie's never hit above .290 before, so his .348 average is likely to fall back down at some point, but he'll continue seeing plenty of opportunities to drive in runs hitting in the middle of the A's lineup.
