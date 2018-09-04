Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Records multi-hit game vs. Yankees

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Monday against New York.

Lowrie extended Oakland's lead in the fourth inning to two runs after an RBI single to right-center field. He finished the month of August slashing .292/.381/.495 through 26 games, so he'll look to stay hot at the dish during the final month of the regular season.

