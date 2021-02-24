Luzardo made a strong impression during his first time facing live hitters Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The young left-hander has been looking forward to demonstrating some offseason improvements he made to his breaking ball, but Luzardo went to his tried-and-true heater on his first pitch to a hitter this spring and clocked 98 mph on the radar gun. Gallegos reports Luzardo went on to generate several swings and misses during what was a 30-pitch outing, prompting manager Bob Melvin to marvel at how good the 23-year-old looked right from the jump.
