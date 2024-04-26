The Marlins placed Luzardo on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 23, with left elbow tightness.

The left-hander was scratched from Friday's start against Washington due to the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Luzardo first felt the elbow issue while playing catch Thursday and believes it shouldn't be a lengthy absence, though he's also awaiting test results that should provide more clarity on the injury.