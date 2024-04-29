Luzardo has been diagnosed with a mild flexor strain in his left elbow, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's relatively good news, especially considering that Luzardo was able to play catch Monday, just three days after tightness in his pitching arm forced him to the injured list. There is no timetable at this juncture for Luzardo's return to the Marlins' rotation, but there could be more clarity later this week.