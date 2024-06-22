The Marlins placed Luzardo on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a back injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Luzardo was initially listed as the Marlins' starter for Saturday's game versus the Mariners, but the team will instead recall Shaun Anderson from Triple-A to start on the mound. Luzardo was pulled from his last start Sunday after 77 pitches due to back tightness, and the issue is apparently severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. It's unclear if the 26-year-old southpaw will be able to return from the IL after a minimum 15-day absence.