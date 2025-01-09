Luzardo agreed to a one-year, $6.225 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo will receive a $725,000 raise heading into his first year with the Phillies. The 27-year-old southpaw logged a 5.00 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 66.2 innings before a lumbar stress reaction put an early end to his season in June. He recently told reporters that he's fully recovered from his injury and is a candidate to bounce back in 2025 after posting a 3.48 ERA between 2022-23.