Luzardo did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Giants. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Coming off two consecutive quality starts, Luzardo began Tuesday's game strong and extended his scoreless innings streak to eight before giving up a two-run single to Casey Schmitt in the fourth frame. Luzardo bounced back with two punchouts in the fifth inning but was tagged for another run after he was lifted in the sixth frame. The 27-year-old southpaw ranks fourth in the majors with a 36.2 percent strikeout rate and has a 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 23.1 innings this season. Luzardo is slated to make his next start this weekend at home against the Marlins.