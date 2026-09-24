Luzardo (shoulder) threw a successful 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Luzardo is barely over a week removed from being placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, but he's bounced back quickly from the injury. The left-hander could face hitters this weekend and remains in play to be included on the Phillies' National League Wild Card Series roster, either as a starter or reliever. Luzardo went 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 221:52 K:BB over 178.2 innings covering 29 regular-season starts in 2026.