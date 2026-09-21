Luzardo (shoulder) played catch on flat ground Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Luzardo was shut down for nine days due to left shoulder inflammation, but he was cleared to play catch after the stiffness dissipated and he regained range of motion in the shoulder. The left-hander will not return from the 15-day injured list before the end of the regular season, but the Phillies are "very optimistic" about Luzardo's progress, per president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. If Luzardo is ready for the wild card round, the Phillies could use him in a relief role since he won't have his stamina rebuilt yet.