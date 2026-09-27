Phillies manager Don Mattingly said after Saturday's loss to the Rays that Luzardo (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Luzardo will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's contest as the Phillies look to clinch a spot in the National League playoffs. The veteran southpaw landed on the 15-day injured list Sept. 12 due to left shoulder inflammation and recently resumed mound work, so he figures to only be called upon in a high-leverage situation.