Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Luzardo will be an opener for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo has not started a game in three weeks, having missed time down the stretch of the regular season with left shoulder inflammation. However, the southpaw returned for the Phillies' regular-season finale Sunday and tossed a perfect inning against the Rays. While Luzardo could be capable of covering multiple frames Tuesday, it will not be a traditional start. Andrew Painter will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday and could absorb the bulk of the workload in Game 1.