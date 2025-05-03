Luzardo gave up two runs on nine hits and a walk and struck out six batters across 5.1 innings during Friday's 3-2 victory over Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.

Luzardo kept the D-backs off the scoreboard through the first three innings Friday but left the game behind 2-1 after allowing RBI singles to Geraldo Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively. Fortunately for Luzardo, Philadelphia's bats woke up in the seventh frame to put the Phillies ahead 3-2, allowing him to avoid taking what would have been his first loss of the season. He'll carry an impressive 1.94 ERA and 1.18 WHIP into his next start -- tentatively slated to come on the road against the Rays.