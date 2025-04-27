Luzardo (3-0) earned the win in Saturday's game against the Cubs. He allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings.

Luzardo gave up two runs on a Seiya Suzuki single in the fifth inning, but neither of them were earned due to a fielding error by Trea Turner. Luzardo allowed one base runner or less in the other five innings he worked, generating 15 whiffs in 102 pitches (64 strikes) for his fourth quality start of the season. His 1.73 ERA and 41 strikeouts are both tied for sixth-best in the National League among qualified starters. Luzardo slated to face the Diamondbacks at home next weekend.