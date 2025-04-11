Luzardo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta after giving up one run on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

After allowing one run in the first inning via a Matt Olson groundout, Luzardo hurled five scoreless innings thereafter in a tough matchup in Atlanta. Through three starts (18 innings), the hard-throwing left-hander now sports a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB following an injury-ruined 2024 campaign. Luzardo is tentatively scheduled to take the ball early next week at home against the Giants.