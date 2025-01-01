Luzardo told reporters Monday that he's "100 percent" recovered from the lumbar stress reaction that cost him the final three-plus months of the season, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The left-hander said he's "felt 100 percent the whole offseason" and been able to go through his normal throwing program. Acquired by the Phillies from the Marlins via trade in December, Luzardo posted a 5.00 ERA while being limited to just 12 starts in 2024 due to a flexor strain and back problem, but the 27-year-old is confident he can bounce back with his new team now that he's healthy. Luzardo held a 3.48 ERA and 28.7 percent strikeout rate from 2022 to 2023.