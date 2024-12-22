The Phillies acquired Luzardo (elbow) and catcher Paul McIntosh from the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old lefty as nearly acquired by the Cubs earlier in the week, and it didn't take long for the Marlins to hammer out a deal with a new trade partner. Luzardo had a 5.00 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 12 starts in 2024 as he missed the final three-plus months of the campaign due to a lumbar stress reaction. However, he had a 3.48 ERA and 10.6 K/9 in 279 innings across the previous two seasons and is under team control for two more years. Luzardo bolsters a strong Phillies rotation that already features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez.