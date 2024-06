The Marlins transferred Luzardo (back) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday that Luzardo would likely be out for 4-to-6 weeks as a result of his lumbar stress reaction, but his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll out until at least Aug. 18. He will be joined on the 60-day IL by Edward Cabrera (shoulder), and the Marlins will bring up Kyle Tyler and Kent Emanuel from Triple-A to fill their open 40-man roster spots.