Luzardo (back) has been participating in bike workouts and working on forearm and shoulder strengthening in recent weeks, MLB.com reports.

While Luzardo hasn't been shut down from physical activity since landing on the injured list June 22 with a lumbar stress reaction, he's yet to resume throwing nearly a month after landing on the shelf. The Marlins transferred him to the 60-day injured list a day after placing him on the 15-day IL, so the club is already preparing for his absence to extend into the second half of August. A clearer target date for his return won't be available until he's ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.