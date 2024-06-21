Luzardo (back) won't start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Luzardo experienced back tightness in his last start and was pulled after 77 pitches and showed decreased velocity. While the Marlins initially listed Luzardo as their probable pitcher Saturday, they'll refrain from putting the 26-year-old lefty on the mound against Seattle and give him some extra rest. Miami could possibly push Luzardo's start back a day, with Braxton Garrett filling in Saturday, but it's more likely Luzardo won't pitch until his next turn in the rotation.