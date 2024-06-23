Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said that Luzardo, who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Saturday with a lumbar stress reaction, will likely be out for 4-to-6 weeks, the Associated Press reports.

Luzardo's back issue cropped up during his previous start last Sunday in Washington, but he had been on track to start Saturday's game against the Mariners until the Marlins scratched him a day in advance. He was moved to the IL a day later, with Schumaker confirming prior to Saturday's contest that the southpaw will be sidelined through at least the All-Star break with the injury. With the Marlins shaping up as non-contenders this season, Luzardo had been a sought-after name on the trade market, but his uncertain health could limit other teams' interest leading up to the July 30 deadline. Luzardo owns a 5.00 ERA over 12 starts on the season, but he's had shown improved form since late April with a 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 46.2 innings over his last eight outings.