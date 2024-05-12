Luzardo (0-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He recorded eight strikeouts.

Luzardo looked sharp in his return from the injured list, striking out eight while picking up an impressive 18 swinging strikes on just 79 pitches. He might have tired a bit in the sixth, giving up a double and a game-tying RBI single before being lifted with two outs and a runner on. That runner came around to score, adding another run to his ledger. While the ending of his night wasn't ideal, it was an encouraging performance from Luzardo against a tough lineup. His next start will come at home versus the Mets.