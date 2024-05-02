Luzardo (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Luzardo will make a rehab start sometime during the Marlins' upcoming road trip. The left-hander is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list on May 10, and it sounds like he could be ready to start against the Phillies that day. Luzardo has been working his way back from a mild left flexor strain.
