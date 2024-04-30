Luzardo (elbow) will extend his catch out to 90 feet Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Working his way back from a mild left flexor strain, Luzardo played catch Monday and will do so for a second straight day Tuesday. He will continue with a throwing progression as tolerated. Luzardo is eligible to return May 10, but there's no timetable for him yet.
