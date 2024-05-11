The Marlins reinstated Luzardo (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Luzardo made one start during his rehab assignment, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts with Single-A Jupiter on May 5. The 26-year-old southpaw will waste no time getting into major-league action and is starting Saturday against Philadelphia. Before landing on the IL, Luzardo was 0-2 over five starts with a 6.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB over 26 innings. In a corresponding move, the Marlins optioned right-hander Eli Villalobos to Triple-Jacksonville.