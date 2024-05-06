Luzardo (elbow) struck out six and allowed one hit and one walk over 5.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start with Single-A Jupiter on Sunday.

Luzardo needed just 67 pitches to cruise through his 5.2 frames. Per Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com, Luzardo averaged 95.1 miles per hour and touched 96.4 mph with his four-seam fastball. The Marlins will likely wait a couple days to make sure Luzardo recovers from the rehab start without any issues, but he should be set up to return from the 15-day injured list for this weekend's series versus the Phillies.