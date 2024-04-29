Luzardo (elbow) will play catch Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins haven't provided word regarding the findings of the test results on Luzardo's left elbow from over the weekend, but the fact that he's already been cleared to throw just three days after landing on the 10-day injured list certainly seems like a good sign. Luzardo is eligible to return from the IL on May 10, but it's still too early in his recovery to know whether he might make it back by that date.