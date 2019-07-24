Cotton (elbow) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over an inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Tuesday.

Cotton followed A.J. Puk out of the bullpen Tuesday, but he couldn't quite duplicate the caliber of effort his fellow rehabber was able to generate. The right-hander has allowed multiple earned runs in four of his six rehab appearances, leading to a bloated 8.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 12.2 minor-league innings thus far. Like Puk, Cotton is slated for a relief role at the big-league level upon activation.