Boyle (2-4) yielded a run on one hit and four walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Pirates.

Boyle was charged with a run on a wild pitch in the first inning but otherwise didn't face much trouble. However, his command still continues to cause issues; he threw just 45 of 91 pitches for strikes, including only six whiffs. Boyle now owns a chaotic 28:20 K:BB with a 6.08 ERA through 26.2 innings (six starts). He's completed over five innings just one time this season. Boyle's next matchup is currently projected to be at home against the Marlins this weekend.