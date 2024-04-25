Boyle (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over three innings as the A's fell 7-3 to the Yankees. He struck out six.

The rookie right-hander needed 85 pitches (50 strikes) to record only nine outs, and while Boyle continues to miss bats, he isn't offering much else from a fantasy standpoint. He's issued at least three free passes in four of his five starts to begin the season, stumbling to a 7.06 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB through 21.2 innings. He lines up to make his next outing at home early next week against the Pirates.