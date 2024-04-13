Boyle (1-2) suffered a tough-luck loss Saturday versus the Nationals. He yielded one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings of work.

Just one free pass from the big right-hander was an encouraging development after he surrendered seven of them across his first two outings. He nonetheless was dealt his second loss, as the Athletics offense was unable to do much against MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals' bullpen. Boyle has 15 strikeouts over 12.2 frames this season, but unless he can string together multiple outings like this one where his control is adequate, the downside will continue to outweigh the upside.