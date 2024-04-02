Boyle (0-1) took the loss Monday against Boston, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and four walks across 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

Oddly enough, Boyle did a decent job limiting power, yielding just one extra-base hit on the day. However, a peppering of singles and a pair of untimely errors allowed the Red Sox to hang eight runs in the first three innings. While Boyle's 2024 debut was disappointing at best, there should still be slivers of hope for a turnaround after Boyle posted a 1.69 ERA in three big-league starts last season. Boyle will look to show his 2023 form in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come Sunday at Detroit.